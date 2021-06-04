Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $147.05

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.05, but opened at $153.70. Omega Flex shares last traded at $153.70, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.