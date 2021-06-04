OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declares $2.26 Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.262 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

