On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 433.50 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59). Approximately 743,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 441,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.59).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.33 ($5.14).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £674.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.22.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.