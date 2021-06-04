Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

