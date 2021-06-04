OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 279,798 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

