OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.49. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
