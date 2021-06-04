OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.49. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

