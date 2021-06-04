Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.97 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $266.85 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,243,470 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

