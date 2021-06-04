Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $184,058.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.90 or 0.09348653 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.