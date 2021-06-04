Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of PWV opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

