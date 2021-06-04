Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,831 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

