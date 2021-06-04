Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

