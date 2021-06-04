Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $4,477,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.