Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

AMBA opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

