Opus (OPT) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Opus has a market cap of $337,896.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.