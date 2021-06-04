Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 360,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.