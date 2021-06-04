Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.75

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 202647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $233.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

