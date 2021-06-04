Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Up 9%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) shares shot up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Origin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.