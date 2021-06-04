Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Shares of OESX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26.

OESX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

