Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

