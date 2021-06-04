OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.47). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

