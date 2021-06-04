Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 19,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

