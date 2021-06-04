OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Trading 6.9% Higher

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

