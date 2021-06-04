Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.48. Ouster shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,531 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.