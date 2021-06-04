Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 71,873 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 71,873 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,034,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,074,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,075,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.58 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 96,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

