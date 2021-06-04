Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,186 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Owl Rock Capital worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 119,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 875,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,713,319 shares of company stock worth $24,551,951. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,884. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

