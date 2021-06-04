Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Masimo makes up approximately 5.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $434,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.