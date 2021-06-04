Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.25

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 5892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

