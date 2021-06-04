Oxygen (OXY) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $125.89 million and $750,839.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,883,200 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

