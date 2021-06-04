PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

