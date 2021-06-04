PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42-0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $267-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.11 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.16-0.15) EPS.

PD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

