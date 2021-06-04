PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

