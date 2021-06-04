Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.90. 7,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.