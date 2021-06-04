Panda Yield 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,897.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $192,436.44 and $8,897.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.01000177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.02 or 0.09812888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.