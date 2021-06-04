Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $309.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

