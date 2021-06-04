Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $9,446.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

