Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 164,418 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,418 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $19.90.

