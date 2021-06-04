Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,614 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $604,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 203,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,405. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

