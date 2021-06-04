Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $912,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.16. 52,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock valued at $309,192,418.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

