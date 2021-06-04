Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.14. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

