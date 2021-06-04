Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,255 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 10,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,695. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

