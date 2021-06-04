Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Plans Dividend of GBX 355

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,029.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

