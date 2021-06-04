Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

PERI stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

