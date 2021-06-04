Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 389,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

