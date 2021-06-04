Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.36. 389,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

