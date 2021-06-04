Phantasma Energy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $508.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $508.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.90 or 0.00301641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.01180665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,041.46 or 0.99848990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

