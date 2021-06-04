Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and $60,891.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,167.87 or 0.99984332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

