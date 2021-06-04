Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 11,211 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,515,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

Shares of PHAT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.14. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,066,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

