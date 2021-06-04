Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,515,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,742 shares of company stock worth $10,120,714 in the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

