Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. 1,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,515,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

