Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PSXP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,068. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.